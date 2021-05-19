Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.29 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 136,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in NiSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NiSource by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NiSource by 74.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,003,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

