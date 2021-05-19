Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

