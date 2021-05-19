GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.24 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

GDDY stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,524. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,577 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

