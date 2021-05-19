GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. GoByte has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,154.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008248 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

