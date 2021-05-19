Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.19. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 119,107 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $619.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
