Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.19. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 119,107 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $168,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

