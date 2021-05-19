Glassman Wealth Services Purchases New Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $104,063,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Insiders sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of AI stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

