Gladstone Land Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,612 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,780% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 47,831 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.