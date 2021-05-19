Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

