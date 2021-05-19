Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 141,182 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 415,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:GEL opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

