General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 268.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $55.24. 341,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,424,824. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

