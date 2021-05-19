General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

