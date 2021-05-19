Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) CEO Purchases $122,980.00 in Stock

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GMTX stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,945,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

