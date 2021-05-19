Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) CEO Purchases $122,980.00 in Stock

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GMTX stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,945,000.
About Gemini Therapeutics
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
