GCM Grosvenor Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report issued on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $13,320,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $12,925,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

