GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $364.36 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 36.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. GateToken has a market cap of $364.36 million and $75.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00014033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.01325541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00105877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056901 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,710,213 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

