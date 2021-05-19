GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. GasLog posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

GLOG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 810,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.59%. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

