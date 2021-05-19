Gas (GAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.04 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Gas has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $88.11 million and $25.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $8.70 or 0.00023639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00071112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00336985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00193254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.01149505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00037916 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.