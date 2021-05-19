FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issued By Oppenheimer

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.40 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $303.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

