FY2024 EPS Estimates for Compugen Ltd. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Compugen’s FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

CGEN opened at $8.21 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

