FY2023 Earnings Forecast for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Issued By Desjardins

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.
