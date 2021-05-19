FY2023 Earnings Forecast for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Issued By Desjardins

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.