FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Issued By B. Riley

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $474.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,063 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

