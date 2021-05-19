FY2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Raised by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $8.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average is $186.58. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

