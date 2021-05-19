FY2022 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Increased by Analyst

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.92.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

TSE POW opened at C$38.15 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$20.35 and a 1 year high of C$38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.41. The company has a market cap of C$25.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

