FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted by Analyst

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.