FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issued By Colliers Securities

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sientra in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51).

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of SIEN opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 188,744 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

