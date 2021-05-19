FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Raised by Analyst

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,691,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.