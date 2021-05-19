FY2021 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Raised by Analyst

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Humanigen in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Humanigen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 46,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $884,525.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,574 shares of company stock worth $5,111,387. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Humanigen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.