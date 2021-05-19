Fusion Achieves Market Cap of $91.08 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $91.08 million and $6.72 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,879.13 or 0.99097658 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,188,390 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

