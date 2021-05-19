Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.95

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 37817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.
The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 568.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 168.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
