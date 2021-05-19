Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.95

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 37817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 568.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 168.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

