Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Funko has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

