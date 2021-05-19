Function X (FX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $216.75 million and $1.84 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,964.91 or 1.00311507 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052172 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012250 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117541 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
