FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,044 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises approximately 6.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.22% of FTI Consulting worth $202,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

