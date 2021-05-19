Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $114,453.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 529,902,651 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.