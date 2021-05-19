Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8338 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has increased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NYSE:FMS opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

