Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.