Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $253,539.00.

FFIV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.93. 6,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

