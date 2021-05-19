Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $253,539.00.
FFIV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.93. 6,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.
FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
