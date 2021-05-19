Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Sells $477,450.00 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FWRD stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.