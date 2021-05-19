Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Sells $477,450.00 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FWRD stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.15.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
