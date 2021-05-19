Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

Get Forterra alerts:

LON:FORT opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £649.36 million and a PE ratio of -108.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.09. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.