Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 31,396 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,396 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

OXM opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.