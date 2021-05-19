Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $130.28 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.46 and a 200 day moving average of $221.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

