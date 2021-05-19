Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,120,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.