Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $10.87 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $1,757,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Shares of TECH opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

