Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $222.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.93 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.