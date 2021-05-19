Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

