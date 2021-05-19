Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 28,615 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after buying an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

