Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

