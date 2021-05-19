FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.680-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.700-7.400 EPS.

NYSE FMC opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

