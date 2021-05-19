FMA Advisory Inc. Sells 2,938 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FMA Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its position in PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in PPL by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PPL by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

