FMA Advisory Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

FMA Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in MasTec by 21.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 192,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in MasTec by 12.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after acquiring an additional 412,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 65.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.