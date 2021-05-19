FMA Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,344 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

