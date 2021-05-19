FLIP (FLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $289,788.71

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $289,788.71 and approximately $133.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.97 or 0.01229724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.06 or 0.10221843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00103428 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

